Boise State defeats San Diego State 88-64 in men’s basketball

Boise State guard Derrick Alston dunks the basketball, two of his 30 points against San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise. The Broncos won the Mountain West Conference contest 88-64 and improve their overall record to 7-8.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson steals pass intended for San Diego State’s Devin Watson in the first half Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State’s Justinian Jessop (3) and David Wacker (33) challenge the shot of San Diego State guard Michael Sohikish in the first half Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Derrick Alston makes a move past San Diego State’s Jalen McDaniels to score in the first half Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State’s bench celebrates a teammate taking a San Diego State charge on the baseline during the first half Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Justinian Jessop gets caught off his feet, but forces San Diego State’s Jeremy Hemsley into an poor pass and Bronco steal Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward Zach Haney looms over San Diego State’s Jordan Schakel, who gets fouled by Haney in the second half Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
San Diego State forward Jalen McDaniels throws down a dunk against Boise State in the second half Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward David Wacker looks at a broken tooth in his hand after colliding with San Diego State’s Nolan Narain Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward David Wacker is fouled on an attempted dunk by San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah in the second half Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Alex Hobbs scores on a running jumper against San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Derrick Alston get fouled on the baseline by San Diego State’s Joel Mensah Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Derrick Alston scored a career high 30 points against San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Derrick Alston is surrounded by teammates after scoring a career high 30 points against San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson deflects a pass out of bounds with his foot as San Diego State’s Matt Mitchell tries to pass off the baseline Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice watches his team on defense against Mountain West foe San Diego State Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State forward Zach Haney reaches for a pass on defense with San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
Boise State guard Marcus Dickinson snags a pass by San Diego State’s Devin Watson for a steal in the first half Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Taco Bell Arena in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com