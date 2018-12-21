BYU defeats Western Michigan 49-18 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Brigham Young University football coach Kalani Sitake starts to dish out potatos from the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl trophy with the contest’s executive director Kevin McDonald, right, and MVP BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (11). The Cougars defeated Western Michigan 49-18 Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
doswald@idahostatesman.com
BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie hauls in a touchdown pass behind Western Michigan’s Anton Curtis on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Western Michigan tight end Giovanni Ricci (15) looses grip on a pass defended by BYU’s Tanner Jacobson (25) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Western Michigan running back Jamauri Bogan (32) dives into the endzone defended by BYU defensive back Austin Lee (11) in the second quarter of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Volunteers put some wave into the giant United State Flag presented at the start of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University wide receiver Dylan Collie (3) keeps his feet inbounds on a sideline pass defended by Western Michigan linebacker Alex Grace (34) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
BYU quarterback Zach Wilson escapes pressure from Western Michigan linebacker Corvin Moment thanks to a block from offensive lineman Kieffer Longson on Friday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University mascot Cosmo sees a young mascot in the stands during the Cougars’ game against Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) tackles Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy (2) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) celebrates a defensive stop of Western Michigan during the first quarter of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University linebacker Sione Takitaki (16) tackles Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy (2) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Western Michigan wide receiver Keishawn Watson (13) fends off BYU defensive back Troy Warner (1) after a pass reception in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University quarterback Tanner Mangum (12), a former Eagle High athlete passes late in the fourth quarter to a cheering crowd in the Cougars contest with Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University BYU wide receiver Dylan Collie (3) catchs a long pass be quarterback Tanner Mangun late in the fourth quarter defended by Western Michigan cornerback Anton Curtis in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University wide receiver Dylan Collie (3) catches a long pass, landing among fans along the sideline during the Cougars’ 49-18 win over Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University wide receiver Dax Milne (82) scores a touchdown on a pass against Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University linebacker Riggs Powell (44) and defensive back Sawyer Powell (28) bring down Western Michigan running back LeVante Bellamy (2) during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Western Michigan quarterback Kaleb Eleby (9) looks to pass on the run against Brigham Young University during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Idaho mascot Spuddy Buddy finds friends in the end zone bleachers during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University vs. Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Brigham Young University vs. Western Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Sack race participants leap to the 20 yard line during a break in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Rebekah Rushforth with the Brigham Young University flag team performs during a battle of the bands pregame activity at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Eric Martin, Boise, takes a selfie with his sone Jamison, 3, in front of the giant potato truck Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 before the start of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Brigham Young University and Western Michigan are playing at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
