Boise State falls to Fresno State 19-16 in OT in the MW championship

Fresno State defensive back Matt Boateng (26) blocks an extra point attempt by Boise State kicker Haden Hoggarth (96) in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West championship game Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Fresno State defeated the Broncos 19-16 in overtime for the title.
Darin Oswald
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) is upended by Fresno State defensive back Mike Bell (4) during the Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws during a heavy snowstorm in the Broncos’ Mountain West Conference Championship game against Fresno State Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas (6) gains a first down on an end run against Fresno State’s defense Saturday in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State fans get a taste of heavy snow during the Broncos’ Mountain West championship football game against Fresno State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) celebrates recovering a fumbled football stripped from Fresno State wide receiver Michiah Quick (2) during the Mountain West Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver Sean Modster (8) is able to catch a pass for Bronco touchdown in the first quarter that was after nearly intercepted by Fresno State defensive back Mike Bell (4) in the Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver Sean Modster (8) celebrates the Broncos touchdown in the first quarter after nearly being intercepted by Fresno State defensive back Mike Bell (4) in the Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) scores a touchdown defended by Fresno State defensive back Juju Hughes (23) in the fourth quarter of the Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State safety Jordan Happle (32) sacks Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion (6) in the second half of the
Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (16) just misses a long throw along the sideline against Fresno State in the fourth quarter of Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State safety Kekaula Kaniho (28) runs away with ball after recovering a Fresno State fumble in the Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) breaks through into the secondary on a run in the fourth quarter against Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) is upended on a run in the fourth quarter by Fresno State defensive back Juju Hughes (23) during the Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion (6) celebrates with the Mountain West Conference Championship trophy after the Bulldogs defeated Boise State 19-16 in overtime Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton (14) can only watch Fresno State celebrate after the Broncos’ 19-16 loss in the
Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Heavy snow kept crews busy clearing markers on the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium during the Boise State vs. Fresno State Mountain West Conference Championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 .
Darin Oswald
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) walks off the blue for the last time as a player following an overtime loss against Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) is comforted by teammate Billy Bowens (19) after the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16 in overtime. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers (20) celebrates with teammate Jared Rice (16) after scoring the winning touchdown in overtime during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) and safety Kekoa Nawahine (10) make a stop on Fresno State tight end Jared Rice (16) in overtime during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton (14) tackles Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (3) during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State linebacker Jabril Frazier (8) and teammates make a goalie stop on Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers (20) in overtime during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) celebrates a fourth quarter defensive fumble recovery during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State linebacker Jabril Frazier (8) and linebacker Tyson Maeva (58) force a fourth quarter fumble by Fresno State wide receiver Michiah Quick (2) during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers (20) escapes a tackle attempt by Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
A fan celebrates Boise State running back Alexander Mattison’s (22) fourth quarter touchdown during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) scores a second half touchdown against defense by Fresno State defensive back Juju Hughes (23) during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
The Boise State broncos football team takes the field during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State trails Fresno State 7-10 at the half. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) slide for a first down against defense by Fresno State defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson (18) during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State trails Fresno State 7-10 at the half. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) attempt to hurdle Fresno State defensive back Juju Hughes (23) during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State trails Fresno State 7-10 at the half. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Fans brave the rain during the first half of the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State trails Fresno State 7-10 at the half. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) waits for a play to start during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State trails Fresno State 7-10 at the half. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State linebacker Tyson Maeva (58) makes a stop on Fresno State wide receiver Derrion Grim (7) during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) waits for the ball to be snapped during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State trails Fresno State 7-10 at the half. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws a pass during the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
The Boise State broncos kneel in the end zone before the Mountain West Championship game at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16. Saturday December, 01, 2018.
Kyle Green
