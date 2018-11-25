Boise State defeats Utah State 33-24 for MW division title

Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) hurdles Utah State safety Gaje Ferguson (23) and gains a first down in the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State linebackers Ezekiel Noa (7) and Jabril Frazier (8) celebrates stopping Utah State on a fake punt during the first half Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui (98) puts pressure on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) during the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State safety Evan Tyler (5) bats away a pass intended for Utah State tight end Dax Raymond (87) in the first quarter Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State tight end John Bates (85) secures a long pass into the red zone during the Broncos’ Mountain West Conference showdown with Utah State Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State cheer as the Broncos score in the first quarter against Utah State football during a contest for the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division championship Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) runs 60 yards to the 10 yard line late in the fourth quarter against Utah State. The run set up a touchdown that sealed the Broncos Mountain West Conference Mountain Division championship, winning 33-24 Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State fans celebrate a Broncos touchdown in the fourth quarter against Utah State Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State’s offensive line clears the way for quarterback Brett Rypien (4) on a sneak for a first down against Utah State Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State wide receiver Sean Modster (8) wrestles with Utah State cornerback Cameron Haney (6) after a catch and run for extra yards Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) leaps to break up a pass intended for Utah State wide receiver Jalen Greene (21) in the fourth quarter Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State linebacker Sam Whitney (53) reaches Utah State quarterback Jordan Love (10) with defensive end Durrant Miles (91) for a sack in the third quarter Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State fans welcome the Broncos onto the field at the start of the football game against Utah State Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State fans wave as the Broncos walk into the stadium for the Utah State game that will determine the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division championship Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien warms up for Saturday night’s game. He was one of 18 seniors being honored prior to the final regular season game of his career.
Darin Oswald
Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin checks out the blue turf of Albertsons Stadium before the start of the Broncos’ Mountain West game against Utah State on Saturday.
Darin Oswald
Cameron Parsons, 10, and younger brother Tyson, 8, wait to see the Broncos enter Albertsons Stadum while attending the game with parents David and Elizabeth Parsons from Star Valley, Wyo. Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Darin Oswald
Boise State safety Tyreque Jones (21) and cornerback Avery Williams (26) break up a pass intended for Utah State wide receiver Jalen Greene (21) during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Sunday November, 25, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) gets tackled by the Utah State defense during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Sunday November, 25, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State safety KJ Walker (31) leads the Broncos as they enter Albertsons Stadium before the game against Utah State. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien enters the stadium during Senior Night before the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien gets a hug from head coach Bryan Harsin as he enters the stadium during Senior Night before the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State tight end John Bates (85) catches a pass against defense by Utah State cornerback DJ Williams (7) during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State linebacker Ezekiel Noa (7) and linebacker Curtis Weaver (99) combine to stop Utah State wide receiver Jordan Nathan (16) during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State tight end John Bates (85) catches a pass against defense by Utah State cornerback DJ Williams (7) during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State cornerback Avery Williams (26) tackles Utah State wide receiver Jalen Greene (21) during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas (6) can’t come up with a pass in the end zone during the game against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State cornerback Tyler Horton (14) tackles Utah State wide receiver Ron’quavion Tarver (1) during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Sunday November, 25, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) breaks away from the Utah State defense for a 60 yard run during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Sunday November, 25, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) celebrates the game sealing touchdown with 4 seconds left during the game against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State Head Coach Bryan Harsin is congratulated by Utah State Head Coach Matt Wells during the game at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State defeated Utah State 33-24. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
Boise State safety Evan Tyler (5) celebrates the Bronco defense stopping Utah State’s fake punt attempt Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Kyle Green
Boise State Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) warms up before the game against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium. Saturday November, 24, 2018.
Kyle Green
