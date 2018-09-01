McCain extolled by two rivals who shun a third

WASHINGTON — He drove them crazy. He berated them on the way to the White House and badgered them once they got there. He stood by them when he thought they were right and tore at their heels when he was convinced they were wrong. And when it came time to depart this world, John McCain wanted them to tell his story.
Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, the two men who thwarted McCain’s ambitions to become commander-in-chief, stood one after the other before the nation’s elite at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday to honor the man they beat.
While neither former president made explicit mention of President Donald Trump, who left the White House as the service began to go to his golf course in Virginia — uninvited and unwelcome at the funeral — their tributes to the senator could hardly be heard without the unspoken contrast to the current occupant of the Oval Office.
“So much of our politics, our public life, our public discourse, can seem small and mean and petty, trafficking in bombast and insult, in phony controversies and manufactured outrage,” Obama said. “It’s a politics that pretends to be brave, but in fact is born of fear. John called us to be bigger than that. He called us to be better than that.”
Bush praised McCain, who died last weekend at 81, for his “courage and decency,” an exemplar of the grand American values of standing up for the oppressed and against bigotry. “John’s voice will always come as a whisper over our shoulder — we are better than this, America is better than this,” Bush said.
Political figures from both parties came to bid farewell to John Sidney McCain III, son and grandson of admirals, naval aviator, tortured prisoner, congressman, six-term senator, two-time presidential candidate, patriot, maverick, reformer, warrior, curmudgeon, father, husband and finally, in death, American icon.
Meghan McCain, one of the senator’s daughters, offered a powerful, emotional remembrance that also seemed like a defiant cri de coeur against Trump, declaring: “The America of John McCain has no need to be made great again because America was always great.”
