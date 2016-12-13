Sounders celebrate MLS Cup win with fans at rally in Seattle

Several people who live at Nampa nursing home Holly Lane Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center spoke out in October against reports of widespread health and safety violations. They said the facility, owned by Orianna Health Systems, provides excellent care.
After campaigning for Donald Trump in October, Idaho Republican Rep. Raul Labrador went to New York City on Monday to meet with the president-elect at Trump Tower. Afterwards, Labrador hinted that they discussed a role in Trump’s administration, and said he was “very excited” to help in any way he can.