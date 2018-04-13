More Videos

Runners hit the pavement Saturday morning to take on the Race to Robie Creek

Runners hit the pavement Saturday morning to take on the Race to Robie Creek

Ride that steer, cowgirl!

Ride that steer, cowgirl!

Bull vs. CNR bullfighter: stunts, acrobatics and a bunch of excitement

Bull vs. CNR bullfighter: stunts, acrobatics and a bunch of excitement

2015 Twilight Criterium bike race through Downtown Boise

2015 Twilight Criterium bike race through Downtown Boise

Monster trucks roll into the Idaho Center

Monster trucks roll into the Idaho Center

Volunteers gather petition signatures to add Medicaid expansion onto the November ballot

Volunteers gather petition signatures to add Medicaid expansion onto the November ballot

Mountain View basketball parent throws jacket at referee

Mountain View basketball parent throws jacket at referee

The Goodness Land: A tasty trip to Iraq is just up on Overland Road

The Goodness Land: A tasty trip to Iraq is just up on Overland Road

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests

He says: Stroke survivors can. Like, run the Boston Marathon.

After a stroke at age 53 in 2012, Kevin Rhinehart couldn't walk or speak. Now, he's made it his mission to inspire others and prove there's no end to possibility. He's done the Ironman in Hawaii — really — and now he's going to run the legendary Boston Marathon.
Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Ride that steer, cowgirl!

Ride that steer, cowgirl!

Barrel racing was "kind of the same thing every time," says 14-year-old Haylynne Miller. So she's been riding steers this year instead, "''cause it looked fun." Steer riding, for kids 7-10 years old, precedes the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests

FBI, U.S. attorney offer details on IDOC investigation that led to 7 arrests

On Thursday, April 12, District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart Davis and FBI agent Eric Barnhart offered background on an investigation that led to the arrests of seven people -- four of them current Idaho Department of Correction officers. Two separate incidents involving smuggling and drug trafficking were uncovered in the investigation.

What happens during a school lockdown?

What happens during a school lockdown?

A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

50 geese fell from the sky in a bizarre incident

50 geese fell from the sky in a bizarre incident

A conservation officer, Jacob Berl, found 51 dead geese in a parking lot in Idaho Falls shortly after a lightning storm. Another 60 turned up on a nearby rooftop. It is believed the geese were killed by a lightning strike while migrating north to Canada.