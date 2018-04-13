He says: Stroke survivors can. Like, run the Boston Marathon.
After a stroke at age 53 in 2012, Kevin Rhinehart couldn't walk or speak. Now, he's made it his mission to inspire others and prove there's no end to possibility. He's done the Ironman in Hawaii — really — and now he's going to run the legendary Boston Marathon.
Katherine Joneskjones@idahostatesman.com
Barrel racing was "kind of the same thing every time," says 14-year-old Haylynne Miller. So she's been riding steers this year instead, "''cause it looked fun." Steer riding, for kids 7-10 years old, precedes the Caldwell Night Rodeo.
As an extra one-night attraction at the Caldwell Night Rodeo, world champion bullfighters go one-on-one with Spanish fighting bulls. The rounds last a minimum of 40 seconds and a maximum of 60; the bullfighters are judged on their acrobatics, stunts and moves.
Thousands of spectators watched professional and amateur cyclists compete on the streets of Downtown Boise on July 12, 2015. The route has changed for the 2016 race. It will start and end at the Idaho Capitol.
Volunteers Laurie Durocher and Paula Davis, right, gather signatures from registered voters in a Nampa neighborhood Saturday, April 7, 2018. They are looking for people in support of adding a Medicaid Expansion initiative onto the November ballot.
Mountain View High girls basketball parent Craig Kreiser threw his jacket at a referee during a Dec. 1, 2017, game against Capital. Kreiser was banned from all high school sports and activities for a year, but he won't face criminal charges.
On Thursday, April 12, District of Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart Davis and FBI agent Eric Barnhart offered background on an investigation that led to the arrests of seven people -- four of them current Idaho Department of Correction officers. Two separate incidents involving smuggling and drug trafficking were uncovered in the investigation.
The Goodness Land, one of the restaurants displaced by the Boise International Market fire, is still serving up Iraqi and Mediterranean cuisine at 6555 W. Overland Road in the Borah Heights Shopping Center. Chef and owner Salam Bunyan is the heart and soul of the kitchen and cuisine.
Bud Compher, CEO of NeighborhoodWorks Boise, highlights the virtues of pocket neighborhoods like the Adams Street Cottages in Garden City. The cluster of homes share a courtyard and are designed for community interaction. "We're also bringing to the market something that is well below the median sales price that is needed in the valley.," Compher said.
A conservation officer, Jacob Berl, found 51 dead geese in a parking lot in Idaho Falls shortly after a lightning storm. Another 60 turned up on a nearby rooftop. It is believed the geese were killed by a lightning strike while migrating north to Canada.
Beginning in mid-April, Boise will phase in a program to send unrecyclable plastics in orange bags to Salt Lake City, where Renewlogy will turn them into diesel. Plastic water bottles and clamshell containers will be trash.