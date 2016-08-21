See how all 10 Idaho athletes fared at the Rio Olympics

Here are full results of the 10 Olympic athletes with Idaho connections who competed at the Rio Olympics, listed by sport:
GYMNASTICS
ISABELLA AMADO, PANAMA
Boise State
44th place, women’s individual all-around (52.832 points); 49th place, balance beam (13.333); 63rd place, floor exercise (12.866); 66th place, uneven bars (12.733)
COURTNEY MCGREGOR, NEW ZEALAND
Boise State
13th place, women’s vault (14.533 points); 41st place, individual all-around (53.165); 57th place, floor exercise (13.066); 61st place, balance beam (13.000); 70th place, uneven bars (12.433)
TRACK AND FIELD
JORDIN ANDRADE, CAPE VERDE
Boise State
16th place, men’s 400-meter hurdles (49.35 seconds first round, 49.32 semifinals)
KURT FELIX, GRENADA
Boise State
Ninth place, men’s decathlon (8,323 points). Marks: 100 meters, 10.93 seconds; long jump, 7.42 meters (24 feet, 4 inches); shot put, 14.77m (48-5 1/2); high jump, 2.07m (6-9 1/2); 400 meters, 49.14; 110-meter hurdles, 14.79; discus, 45.10m (147-11 1/2); pole vault, 4.50m (14-9); javelin, 69.92m (229-4 3/4); 1,500 meters, 4:30.53.
CARLOS TRUJILLO, GUATEMALA
Middleton High
67th place, men’s marathon (2 hours, 20 minutes, 24 seconds)
ANGELA WHYTE, CANADA
University of Idaho
30th place, women’s 100-meter hurdles (13.09 seconds)
CYCLING
KRISTIN ARMSTRONG, UNITED STATES
University of Idaho, Boise resident
Gold medal, women’s time trial (44 minutes, 26.42 seconds); entered road race, did not finish
SHOOTING
WILL BROWN, UNITED STATES
Twin Falls High
10th place, men’s 50-meter free pistol (555 points); 12th place, 10-meter air pistol (577)
GOLF
GRAHAM DELAET, CANADA
Boise State
20th place, men’s tournament (280)
WRESTLING
GEORGE IVANOV, BULGARIA
Boise State
Round of 16, men’s freestyle 74kg (163lb); lost to Jacob Makarashvili, Georgia, 3-1
