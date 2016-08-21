Olympics

August 21, 2016 11:59 PM

See how all 10 Idaho athletes fared at the Rio Olympics

Statesman staff

Here are full results of the 10 Olympic athletes with Idaho connections who competed at the Rio Olympics, listed by sport:

GYMNASTICS

ISABELLA AMADO, PANAMA

Boise State

44th place, women’s individual all-around (52.832 points); 49th place, balance beam (13.333); 63rd place, floor exercise (12.866); 66th place, uneven bars (12.733)

COURTNEY MCGREGOR, NEW ZEALAND

Boise State

13th place, women’s vault (14.533 points); 41st place, individual all-around (53.165); 57th place, floor exercise (13.066); 61st place, balance beam (13.000); 70th place, uneven bars (12.433)

TRACK AND FIELD

JORDIN ANDRADE, CAPE VERDE

Boise State

16th place, men’s 400-meter hurdles (49.35 seconds first round, 49.32 semifinals)

KURT FELIX, GRENADA

Boise State

Ninth place, men’s decathlon (8,323 points). Marks: 100 meters, 10.93 seconds; long jump, 7.42 meters (24 feet, 4 inches); shot put, 14.77m (48-5 1/2); high jump, 2.07m (6-9 1/2); 400 meters, 49.14; 110-meter hurdles, 14.79; discus, 45.10m (147-11 1/2); pole vault, 4.50m (14-9); javelin, 69.92m (229-4 3/4); 1,500 meters, 4:30.53.

CARLOS TRUJILLO, GUATEMALA

Middleton High

67th place, men’s marathon (2 hours, 20 minutes, 24 seconds)

ANGELA WHYTE, CANADA

University of Idaho

30th place, women’s 100-meter hurdles (13.09 seconds)

CYCLING

KRISTIN ARMSTRONG, UNITED STATES

University of Idaho, Boise resident

Gold medal, women’s time trial (44 minutes, 26.42 seconds); entered road race, did not finish

SHOOTING

WILL BROWN, UNITED STATES

Twin Falls High

10th place, men’s 50-meter free pistol (555 points); 12th place, 10-meter air pistol (577)

GOLF

GRAHAM DELAET, CANADA

Boise State

20th place, men’s tournament (280)

WRESTLING

GEORGE IVANOV, BULGARIA

Boise State

Round of 16, men’s freestyle 74kg (163lb); lost to Jacob Makarashvili, Georgia, 3-1

