Athlete of the day: Kevin Durant

Heading into the Olympics, now-Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has been the talk of the basketball world. On Sunday, he will keep people talking as Team USA goes for its seventh men’s basketball gold medal in eight Olympics. With a star-studded roster, the United States has breezed through the competition — albeit with some bumps in the road — to reach the finals against Serbia. The Serbs lost to the Americans by only three points in the preliminary round, missing a last-second three-pointer. Durant was tied for fifth in scoring in Rio with Spain’s Pau Gasol (17.9 points per game), and is the leading three-point shooter among players with more than three attempts at .625 (20 of 32).
Jordan McPherson
