August 20, 2016 11:48 AM

On this date in Olympic history …

Aug. 21, 2004

Paul Hamm took home gold for the United States in the men’s gymnastics all-around competition at the Athens Olympics, posting a meet-high score of 57.823 over six events. But should he have won it? Three days after the event, the International Gymnastics Federation ruled that South Korea’s Yang Tae-young was unfairly docked one-tenth of a point in the all-around gymnastics final at the Athens Olympics. Tae-young finished in third with a score of 57.774, which gave him the bronze and was .049 shy of Hamm’s first-place total. Despite the revelation, the ruling did not change the final result.

