Track Idaho’s Winter Olympics connections: Idahoan’s first event postponed

By Chadd Cripe

February 08, 2018 04:00 PM

Below are the U.S. Olympic athletes with Idaho ties. We’ll update with results as they compete.

Chase Josey, men’s snowboard

Age: 22

Idaho connection: Born and raised in Hailey, still lives there

Event: Men’s snowboard halfpipe

Schedule: Qualification Feb. 12, final Feb. 13

Caitlin and Scott Patterson, cross country skiing

Ages: Caitlin is 28, Scott is 26

Idaho connection: They were born in McCall and moved to Alaska when she was in ninth grade and he was in seventh

Event: Women’s and men’s cross country skiing. Specific races to be determined.

Schedule: Cross country events run nearly every day of the Olympics.

Results: Caitin finished 34th out of 61 competitors in the 15km skiathlon in 44:14.9 on Feb. 10. She was second among four Americans.

Breezy Johnson, women’s alpine skiing

Age: 22

Idaho connection: Grew up in Victor

Event: Women’s downhill, possible women’s super G

Schedule: The women’s downhill is Feb. 20. The super G is Feb. 16.

Jessika Jenson, women’s snowboard

Age: 26

Idaho connection: Grew up in Rigby

Event: Women’s snowboard slopestyle and big air

Schedule: Women’s slopestyle qualifying was scheduled for Feb. 10-11 but the qualifying rounds were canceled, leaving the schedule uncertain. Big air qualifying is Feb. 18 and the final is Feb. 22.

Nick Cunningham and Sam Michener, men’s bobsled

Ages: Cunningham is 32, Michener is 30

Idaho connection: Cunningham was on the track team at Boise State, Michener was on the track team at Idaho

Event: Cunningham will drive two-man and four-man bobsleds. Michener is a push athlete on Cunningham’s four-man sled.

Schedule: The two-man bobsled is Feb. 18-19 and the four-man is Feb. 23-24.

Hilary Knight, women’s hockey

Age: 28

Idaho connection: She lists her hometown as Sun Valley, where her parents settled nine years ago

Event: Women’s hockey

Schedule: Team USA plays throughout the Olympics. The gold-medal game is at 9:10 p.m. MT on Feb. 21.

Simi Hamilton, men’s cross country skiing

Age: 30

Idaho connection: Former member of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation team

Event: Men’s cross country skiing. Specific races to be determined.

Schedule: Cross country events run nearly every day of the Olympics.

