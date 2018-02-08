Track Idaho’s Winter Olympics connections: Idahoan’s first event postponed

Below are the U.S. Olympic athletes with Idaho ties. We’ll update with results as they compete.
Chase Josey, men’s snowboard
Age: 22
Idaho connection: Born and raised in Hailey, still lives there
Event: Men’s snowboard halfpipe
Schedule: Qualification Feb. 12, final Feb. 13
Caitlin and Scott Patterson, cross country skiing
Ages: Caitlin is 28, Scott is 26
Idaho connection: They were born in McCall and moved to Alaska when she was in ninth grade and he was in seventh
Event: Women’s and men’s cross country skiing. Specific races to be determined.
Schedule: Cross country events run nearly every day of the Olympics.
Results: Caitin finished 34th out of 61 competitors in the 15km skiathlon in 44:14.9 on Feb. 10. She was second among four Americans.
Breezy Johnson, women’s alpine skiing
Age: 22
Idaho connection: Grew up in Victor
Event: Women’s downhill, possible women’s super G
Schedule: The women’s downhill is Feb. 20. The super G is Feb. 16.
Jessika Jenson, women’s snowboard
Age: 26
Idaho connection: Grew up in Rigby
Event: Women’s snowboard slopestyle and big air
Schedule: Women’s slopestyle qualifying was scheduled for Feb. 10-11 but the qualifying rounds were canceled, leaving the schedule uncertain. Big air qualifying is Feb. 18 and the final is Feb. 22.
Nick Cunningham and Sam Michener, men’s bobsled
Ages: Cunningham is 32, Michener is 30
Idaho connection: Cunningham was on the track team at Boise State, Michener was on the track team at Idaho
Event: Cunningham will drive two-man and four-man bobsleds. Michener is a push athlete on Cunningham’s four-man sled.
Schedule: The two-man bobsled is Feb. 18-19 and the four-man is Feb. 23-24.
Hilary Knight, women’s hockey
Age: 28
Idaho connection: She lists her hometown as Sun Valley, where her parents settled nine years ago
Event: Women’s hockey
Schedule: Team USA plays throughout the Olympics. The gold-medal game is at 9:10 p.m. MT on Feb. 21.
Simi Hamilton, men’s cross country skiing
Age: 30
Idaho connection: Former member of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation team
Event: Men’s cross country skiing. Specific races to be determined.
Schedule: Cross country events run nearly every day of the Olympics.
