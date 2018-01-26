Siblings who were born in McCall named to U.S. Olympic ski team

Caitlin and Scott Patterson — siblings who were born in McCall but finished school in Alaska — were named to the U.S. Olympic Team for cross country skiing Friday.
Caitlin, who will be 28 on Tuesday, won four national championships earlier this month. She recently finished 20th in a 10-kilometer classic race and eighth in a team sprint on the World Cup circuit. She is based in Vermont.
Scott, who will be 26 on Sunday, also won a national title this year. He was 43rd in a 15k classic World Cup race last weekend. He lives in Alaska.
Also on the U.S. team is Simi Hamilton, a former member of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation. He’ll compete in his third Olympics.
The cross country skiers make it at least nine Idaho connections on the U.S. Olympic Team. The others are former Boise State track athlete Nick Cunningham (bobsled), former Idaho track athlete Sam Michener (bobsled), Sun Valley resident Hilary Knight (women’s hockey), Chase Josey of Hailey (snowboard halfpipe), Jessika Jenson of Rigby (snowboard slopestyle and big air) and Breezy Johnson of Victor (alpine skiing).
