More Videos

Watch Breezy Johnson complete a super-G run at Sun Valley 1:21

Watch Breezy Johnson complete a super-G run at Sun Valley

Pause
Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna 1:59

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna

Body camera captures Ramon Milanez chase 1:22

Body camera captures Ramon Milanez chase

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore 1:02

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. 1:25

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him.

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand 5:22

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand

  • Watch Breezy Johnson complete a super-G run at Sun Valley

    U.S. skier Breezy Johnson of Idaho competed in the 2016 U.S. alpine championships at Sun Valley Resort. This is the last part of one of her super-G runs in the event.

U.S. skier Breezy Johnson of Idaho competed in the 2016 U.S. alpine championships at Sun Valley Resort. This is the last part of one of her super-G runs in the event. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com
U.S. skier Breezy Johnson of Idaho competed in the 2016 U.S. alpine championships at Sun Valley Resort. This is the last part of one of her super-G runs in the event. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Olympics

Idaho will have a downhill skier on the U.S. Olympic team

By Chadd Cripe

ccripe@idahostatesman.com

January 24, 2018 01:14 PM

Breezy Johnson of Victor, Idaho, was named to the U.S. Olympic Team for alpine skiing on Wednesday — and she’s the only Olympic rookie on the women’s team.

Johnson, 22, is on the U.S. Ski Team’s A Team and competes on the World Cup circuit. She finished 18th in the World Cup downhill standings last season and is 23rd this year.

Johnson is the No. 5 American in the downhill standings. The U.S. can place four women in the Olympic downhill.

She is 40th overall and sixth among Americans in the super G.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Johnson is known for her fearless, aggressive style. She grew up in Victor, on the eastern edge of Idaho, and skied at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort across the border in Wyoming.

“My parents … they weren’t, ‘Be timid because you’re a girl,’ ” Johnson said earlier this winter. “That’s a crazy mountain. We’d just huck ourselves off of any rock we could find, go down these super narrow tree chutes. … It’s not about not being scared. It’s about not letting that define your actions.”

She entered this season knowing she was in contention for an Olympic spot but uncertain if she would qualify. The U.S. has 22 alpine spots to distribute among men’s and women’s skiers.

“Obviously the Olympics are the pinnacle of the sport and we all want to do well, we all want to succeed,” Johnson said. “That’s a blessing and a curse. It’s hard to have that much pressure.”

The women’s downhill is scheduled for Feb. 20 and the super G is Feb. 16 (MT).

Johnson is the sixth Idaho connection on the U.S. Olympic Team. The others are former Boise State track athlete Nick Cunningham (bobsled), former Idaho track athlete Sam Michener (bobsled), Sun Valley resident Hilary Knight (women’s hockey), Chase Josey of Hailey (snowboard halfpipe) and Jessika Jenson of Rigby (snowboard slopestyle and big air).

2018 U.S. OLYMPIC ALPINE SKIING TEAM

Men’s Alpine

Bryce Bennett, Squaw Valley, Calif. (7/14/1992)

Tommy Biesemeyer, Keene, N.Y. (1/30/1989)

David Chodounsky, Crested Butte, Colo. (6/25/1984)*

Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Starksboro, Vt. (3/27/1992)

Mark Engel, Truckee, Calif. (10/1/1991)

Tommy Ford, Bend, Ore. (3/20/1989)*

Jared Goldberg, Holladay, Utah (6/15/1991)*

Tim Jitloff, Reno, Nev. (1/11/1985)*

Nolan Kasper, Warren, Vt. (3/27/1989)*

Ted Ligety, Park City, Utah (8/31/1984)*

Wiley Maple, Aspen, Colo. (5/25/1990)

Steven Nyman, Sundance, Utah (2/12/1982)*

Andrew Weibrecht, Lake Placid, N.Y. (2/10/1986)*

Women’s Alpine

Stacey Cook, Mammoth Lakes, Calif. (7/3/1984)*

Breezy Johnson, Victor, Idaho (1/19/1996)

Megan McJames, Park City, Utah (9/24/1987)*

Alice McKennis, New Castle, Colo. (8/18/1989)*

Laurenne Ross, Bend, Ore. (8/17/1988)*

Mikaela Shiffrin, Eagle-Vail, Colo. (3/13/1995)*

Resi Stiegler, Jackson, Wyo. (11/14/1985)*

Lindsey Vonn, Vail, Colo. (10/18/1984)*

Jackie Wiles, Aurora, Ore. (7/13/1992)*

* Competed in past Olympics

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch Breezy Johnson complete a super-G run at Sun Valley 1:21

Watch Breezy Johnson complete a super-G run at Sun Valley

Pause
Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna 1:59

Ada Metro SWAT fires on suspect Ramon Milanez in Kuna

Body camera captures Ramon Milanez chase 1:22

Body camera captures Ramon Milanez chase

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise 1:47

First Mexican bakery opens in Boise

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff 0:29

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights 12:22

QB Riley Smith's senior highlights

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore 1:02

Boise State prepares 2015 tribute to Kellen Moore

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him. 1:25

Nate Shelman usually roasts his listeners. Now, watch them roast him.

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action 2:20

Boise's MLK march is for remembering — and for action

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand 5:22

Senior highlights for Idaho commit, Bishop Kelly's Khalil Forehand

  • Boise welcomes home gold medalist Kristin Armstrong

    Three-time Olympic gold medal cyclist Kristin Armstrong was welcomed home by a crowd of about 100 people at the Boise Airport. She landed at about 1 p.m. Monday and met the supporters who were chanting “Armstrong” and “U.S.A.” Here are the excerpts the Idaho Statesman captured on Facebook Live.

Boise welcomes home gold medalist Kristin Armstrong

View More Video