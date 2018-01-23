You now have five Idahoans to root for at the Winter Olympics next month

Two more Idahoans are headed to the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month.
Hailey native Chase Josey was named to the U.S. men’s halfpipe team Tuesday, and Idaho Falls native Jessika Jenson will compete in two events in her second Olympics: women’s slopestyle and big air.
Both were named as the final and discretionary picks to the team by U.S. coaches ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics, which start Feb. 9.
“I am so honored and privileged to be able to represent Team USA in PyeongChang, South Korea,” Jenson wrote on her Instagram page.
The 22-year-old Josey joins a U.S. halfpipe team led by two-time Olympic champ Shaun White. Josey made a late run to impress U.S. coaches, winning his first Toyota U.S. Grand Prix event last weekend, the second major victory of his career. He won a bronze medal at the 2016 Winter X Games and ranks 12th in the FIS World Cup standings.
The 26-year-old Jenson is headed to her second Olympics after finishing 13th in women’s slopestyle at the 2014 Olympics in Russia. The Rigby High grad stands seventh in the World Cup standings for slopestyle, which made its Olympic debut in 2014 and includes a course with three jumps and three rails.
Big air will make its Olympic debut at the 2018 Winter Games. The event features one large jump that riders use to pull daredevil tricks. Jenson stands 24th in the World Cup standings in the event.
Other Idaho athletes scheduled to compete for the U.S. are former Boise State track athlete Nick Cunningham (bobsled), former Idaho track athlete Sam Michener (bobsled) and Sun Valley resident Hilary Knight (women’s hockey).
Hailey native Kaitlyn Farrington won the gold medal in women’s halfpipe at the 2014 Olympics, but a degenerative spine condition forced her to retire.
