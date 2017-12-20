Olympics

Olympic officials issue verdict on uniforms for 'neutral' Russian athletes

By DAVID WHARTON Los Angeles Times

December 20, 2017 01:00 AM

It appears the International Olympic Committee is fairly serious about banning Russia from the 2018 Winter Games.

The IOC has ruled that individual Russians may participate as "neutrals" if they can prove they have competed without doping, but on Wednesday it issued strict rules about what those athletes may wear.

The uniforms for approved "Olympic Athletes From Russia" must be generic in appearance. For the lettering, the country's name must be listed below, and in type no larger than, the other words.

There can be no national emblem or coat of arms.

"The colors used in uniforms, accessories and equipment may not be in exactly the same pantone as those used in the Russian Federation flag," IOC official stated. "It is suggested that these are darker in color."

Russia was recently banned in response to ongoing investigations that have alleged years of widespread doping. Authorities claim this systemic effort included athletes, coaches, sports leaders and government officials.

The Winter Games are scheduled to begin in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in early February.

