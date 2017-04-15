Idaho Steelheads fall in overtime to Colorado Eagles

Idaho couldn’t hold off Colorado, giving up a goal in the third period and the game-winner in overtime of a 2-1 loss in ECHL playoff hockey Saturday night.
Rob Linsmayer scored Idaho’s only goal just before the second period ended.
Colorado’s Alex Belzile tied the game on a power play goal with less than six minutes to play, and Matt Register scored the game winner a minute into overtime.
With the seven-game series tied at one-all, the teams will meet again Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena.
Comments