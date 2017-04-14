Idaho Steelheads

April 14, 2017 11:03 PM

Idaho Steelheads open Kelly Cup playoffs by beating Colorado Eagles

By Ryan Horlen

rhorlen@idahostatesman.com

Loveland, Colo.

Idaho’s special teams proved to be the difference as the Steelheads beat Colorado 4-2 to open the ECHL playoff series.

The Steelheads scored one power-play goal, one short-handed goal and and killed off all four of their penalties.

Jefferson Dahl opened the scoring for Idaho in the first period on the power play, and Rob Linsmayer (short-handed) and Justin Hache scored in the second, opening a 3-1 lead. Colorado made it 3-2 before the third period, but Idaho was able to see the game out, killing two penalties in the third period before finding a late empty netter.

The two teams square off again Saturday.

