Idaho Steelheads open Kelly Cup playoffs by beating Colorado Eagles

Idaho’s special teams proved to be the difference as the Steelheads beat Colorado 4-2 to open the ECHL playoff series.
The Steelheads scored one power-play goal, one short-handed goal and and killed off all four of their penalties.
Jefferson Dahl opened the scoring for Idaho in the first period on the power play, and Rob Linsmayer (short-handed) and Justin Hache scored in the second, opening a 3-1 lead. Colorado made it 3-2 before the third period, but Idaho was able to see the game out, killing two penalties in the third period before finding a late empty netter.
The two teams square off again Saturday.
