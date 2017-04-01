Idaho Steelheads cruise past Colorado Eagles to close series

2:32 Was Boise's Emerald House doomed to fail? Pause

3:57 Drone catches kayakers running a treacherous stretch of the Snake River

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

0:41 Demolition of the SkyVue Grill

0:21 Black bear cubs roaming at Snowdon

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

2:02 Boisean with schizophrenia finds stability in group home

1:26 Opera Idaho's 'Tosca' Dress Rehearsal

0:49 Boise State Broncos warm up before first spring scrimmage