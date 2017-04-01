Idaho Steelheads cruise past Colorado Eagles to close series

Idaho scored twice on the power play on its way to a 3-0 win over Colorado in ECHL action Saturday night.
Some of Friday’s night bad blood spilled into Saturday’s game as Colorado’s Michael Sdao and Idaho’s Corbin Baldwin dropped the gloves 3 seconds into the contest.
Brandon Anselmini opened the scoring for Idaho in the first period, and Jefferson Dahl and Rob Linsmayer each scored in the second.
Branden Komm turned away 31 shots for Idaho.
Earlier in the day, forward Will Merchant signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL’s Texas Stars.
Comments