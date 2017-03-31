Idaho Steelheads loses ECHL hockey slugfest at home to Colorado

Matt Register and Matt Brown scored third-period goals in 4-on-4 situations, and the Colorado Eagles rallied to defeat Idaho 3-2 in an ECHL hockey game Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.
The Steelheads (39-22-7) took a 2-1 lead when Joe Basaraba and Connor Chatham scored 23 seconds apart about 15 minutes into the game.
The second period had more punches than points, with eight fighting majors and four misconduct penalties. The teams combined for 116 penalty minutes in the second game of their three-game series, which concludes with Idaho’s regular-season home finale Saturday.
