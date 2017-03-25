Idaho Steelheads use big third period to beat Wheeling Nailers

Idaho scored three third-period goals on its way to a 4-1 win over Wheeling on Saturday in ECHL hockey action.
Will Merchant opened the scoring with a second period goal, but Wheeling tied the game early in the third period.
Jefferson Dahl broke the tie with just less than six minutes left, and Brian Nugent scored three minutes later to give Idaho a 3-1 lead. Anthony Luciani iced the game with an empty netter.
Idaho (38-21-7) returns home Wednesday to open a three-game series with Colorado.
20TH ANNIVERSARY TEAM: Idaho announced the honor before the Steelheads reunion game Saturday. Team members include: Forwards Marty Flichel, Cal Ingraham, Scott Burt, Lance Galbraith, Marco Pietroniro and Jefferson Dahl; defensemen Jeremy Mylymok, Matt Case, Darrell Hay and Rob Dumas; and goalies Dan Ellis and Blair Allison.
