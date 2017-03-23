Former Steelheads returning to Boise, including one with his old, crusty hockey gear

Almost 30 former Idaho Steelheads will take a trip down memory lane Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena as the franchise celebrates 20 years of hockey in Boise.
“We’ve been wanting to do a reunion game for quite a while, but with the 20th anniversary we made it a priority,” Steelheads President Eric Trapp said. “We thought it was a perfect time to bring the players back.”
Trapp said about 3,000 tickets have been distributed for the event. Season ticket holders can attend for free, and general admission tickets are $10.
The top two scorers in Steelheads history will lead the teams. Marty Flichel will coach Team White, and Cal Ingraham will play for Team Blue. Both players have had their jerseys retired, and still live in the Boise area. The other player to have his jersey retired, Jeremy Mylymok, lives in Canada and will represent Team Blue.
Mylymok was a late commitment because of scheduling conflicts, but he said it was important to make it back to Boise.
“It’s just a special place and a great organization,” the former defenseman said. “Boise is a big part of my life. I spent a quarter of my life there … and this is a chance to come back and see some people that were a big part of my life. And we’re not talking just teammates. … I could probably spend three weeks there and it wouldn’t be enough time to see everybody and have quality time with everybody.”
And will he be in playing shape when he skates onto the ice?
“Not even close,” said Mylymok, the captain of the 2004 Kelly Cup championship team. “Those days are gone.”
Alain Savage, who was on the opening-night roster in 1997 and scored the first goal in franchise history, also said he’s not the same player he used to be. But he still enjoys suiting up.
“I still play a little bit, but I’m not what I used to be, now that it’s 20 years down the road,” said Savage, 42, and the father of six children who lives in Louisiana. “But it should be fun to get everybody together and enjoy the camaraderie in the locker room.”
Savage enjoyed his finest season as a pro as Idaho began play in the West Coast Hockey League. He led the team with 48 goals and 95 points in the Steelheads’ inaugural season.
“It was a great town for hockey, and I’m glad I’m able to come back,” Savage said. “That arena is perfect for minor league hockey. … It was a great, great season in Boise.”
And while much has changed in the past 20 years, Savage’s playing gear hasn’t.
“I still have all my old equipment from when I played back then,” he said. “The same shin pads, the same elbow pads, same helmet, actually.”
Two other fan favorites, Scott Burt and Darrell Hay, are excited about the festivities.
Mostly.
“I just don’t want to embarrass myself,” Burt said.
Added Hay: “I am so excited. … I was thrilled that they came up with the idea to do this. I’m looking forward to seeing everybody again and reliving some of the old glory days.”
Steelheads reunion game
- When: 7:10 p.m. Saturday
- Where: CenturyLink Arena, Downtown Boise
- Tickets: The event is free for season ticket holders. General admission tickets are $10, and can be purchased at the CenturyLink Arena box office or IdahoSteelheads.com.
- Notes: After the game, fans can meet players for pictures and autographs. … The Steelheads are hosting a meet-and-greet banquet for season ticket holders Friday night. The event is from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Grove Hotel. The ECHL Kelly Cup will be on hand for fans to have their picture taken.
Steelheads reunion game roster
BLUE TEAM
(Name, position, seasons played with Steelies)
No. 4 Jeremy Mylymok (D, 2000-06), No. 5 Kory Scoran (D, 2005-09, 2011-12), No. 6 Roy Mitchell (D, 1999-2001, 2005-06), No. 7 Johnny MacMillan (Boise resident, two-time Stanley Cup winner with Toronto), No. 9 Travis Turner (CenturyLink Arena staff), No. 11 Troy Edwards (D, 1997-2000), No. 12 Scott Burt (F, 2000-07), No. 14 Andreas Sjolund (F, 1997-2000), No. 16 John Swanson (F, 2009-11), No. 21 Derek Paget (F, 2001-04, 2008-09), No. 22 Cal Ingraham (F, 1998-2002), No. 23 Matt Martin (D, 2000-01, 2002-03), No. 24 Rick Bourbonnais (former NHL player, St. Louis Blues), No. 32 Mike Hanson (F, 2003-04), No. 33 Jeremy Yablonski (F, 2001-02 2005-07, 2013-14), No. 35 Blair Allison (G, 2001-05, 2006-07), No. 41 Darrell Hay (D, 2003-05, 2006-09)
WHITE TEAM
No. 2 Scott Davis (D, 1997-00), No. 4 Sam Fields (D, 1997-98), No. 5 John Shockey (D, 1998-2000, 2002-03), No. 6 Mark Broz (Steelheads announcer), No. 7 Bobby Stewart (F, 2001-02), No. 9 Petr Suchanek (D, 2001-05), No. 12 Mark Johnson (KTVB), No. 14 Dan Shermerhorn (F, 2000-03), No. 16 Marty Flichel (F, 2002-03, 2004-12), No. 21 Adam Huxley (F, 2009-12), No. 22 Bryan Randall (F, 1998-2000), No. 23 Lee Svangstu (F, 1997-98, 1999-2000), No. 24 Rob Dumas (D, 1997-2001), No. 32 Mario Therrien (F, 1997-99), No. 33 Matt Case (D, 2010-13, 2014-15), No. 35 Will Gagnon (G, has been emergency backup), No. 41 Alain Savage (F, 1997-99)
