Idaho Steelheads hold off Rapid City rally to take series

The Steelheads scored the first four goals of the game and held off a furious Rush rally to win 5-3 Saturday night in ECHL hockey action at CenturyLink Arena.
Andre Bouvet-Morrissette opened the scoring in the first, while Rob Linsmayer added two in the second.
Jefferson Dahl pushed the Steelheads’ lead to 4-0 halfway through the period. Rapid City cut the lead to 4-3, but Jefferson Dahl clinched the game on an empty-net goal with less than a minute remaining.
Idaho (36-20-7) heads on the road for a three-game series with Wheeling, starting on Wednesday.
Comments