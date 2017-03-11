Idaho Steelheads allow three third-period goals, lose to Cincinnati at home

Shane Walsh put Cincinnati ahead early in the third period, then Shawn O’Donnell tacked on two insurance goals as the Cyclones defeated the Idaho Steelheads 5-2 in an ECHL hockey game Friday night at CenturyLink Arena. Jefferson Dahl and Brian Nugent scored for Idaho (33-19-7), which never led and entered each period tied. The two-game series concludes at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.
BOW GETS ENTRY-LEVEL DEAL: Idaho rookie goaltender Landon Bow signed a two-year, entry-level deal with the Dallas Stars, the NHL club announced Friday.
