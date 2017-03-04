Idaho Steelheads rally to defeat Rapid City in ECHL hockey action

Joe Faust, Anthony Luciani and Joe Basaraba scored third-period goals, and Idaho rallied to defeat Rapid City 3-1 in an ECHL hockey game Friday.
Rob Linsmayer had two assists for Idaho (32-18-7) — one on Faust’s game-tying, power-play tally at 1 minutes, 14 seconds of the period, and one on Basaraba’s empty-netter with a second remaining. In between, Luciani put the Steelheads in front for their eighth win in 10 games with 8:27 to go.
Faust tied Idaho’s ECHL-era single-season record for defenseman goals with his 13th, matching Jared Bourassa (2005-06).
Landon Bow stopped 29 shots after shutting out Rapid City on Wednesday.
The teams complete their three-game series Saturday.
Comments