March 1, 2017 11:39 PM

Idaho Steelheads hold off Rapid City Rush for road win

Statesman staff

RAPID CITY, S.D.

On his 27th birthday, Kyle Jean scored 7:44 into the game to provide all the offense Idaho would need in a 1-0 ECHL hockey victory over the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night.

Landon Bow recorded the shutout in goal with 27 saves for Idaho (31-18-7). It’s Bow’s second shutout in his past three starts — both by 1-0 scores.

The Steelheads won for the seventh time in the past nine games and improved to 5-1-0 in the first six games of their eight-game road trip.

The teams continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday night (93.1 FM)

