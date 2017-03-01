Idaho Steelheads hold off Rapid City Rush for road win

On his 27th birthday, Kyle Jean scored 7:44 into the game to provide all the offense Idaho would need in a 1-0 ECHL hockey victory over the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night.
Landon Bow recorded the shutout in goal with 27 saves for Idaho (31-18-7). It’s Bow’s second shutout in his past three starts — both by 1-0 scores.
The Steelheads won for the seventh time in the past nine games and improved to 5-1-0 in the first six games of their eight-game road trip.
The teams continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday night (93.1 FM)
Comments