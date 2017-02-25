Idaho Steelheads overcome slow start, beat Missouri Mavericks

Independence, Mo. Idaho rallied from a three-goal, first-period deficit to win 5-4 at Missouri in ECHL hockey action Saturday night.
The Mavericks scored three straight goals to open the game before Jefferson Dahl made it 3-1.
Missouri got another goal, taking a 4-1 lead into the second period. Kellan Lain, Anthony Luciani and Brian Nugent scored second-period goals for Idaho, and Dahl scored the game-winner on the power play in the third.
Idaho (30-18-7) continues its road trip Wednesday, opening a three-game series at Rapid City.
