Idaho Steelheads

February 25, 2017 11:33 PM

Idaho Steelheads overcome slow start, beat Missouri Mavericks

By Ryan Horlen

rhorlen@idahostatesman.com

Independence, Mo. Idaho rallied from a three-goal, first-period deficit to win 5-4 at Missouri in ECHL hockey action Saturday night.

The Mavericks scored three straight goals to open the game before Jefferson Dahl made it 3-1.

Missouri got another goal, taking a 4-1 lead into the second period. Kellan Lain, Anthony Luciani and Brian Nugent scored second-period goals for Idaho, and Dahl scored the game-winner on the power play in the third.

Idaho (30-18-7) continues its road trip Wednesday, opening a three-game series at Rapid City.

Related content

Idaho Steelheads

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Steelheads singer cherishes national anthem, supports Kaepernick

View more video

Sports Videos