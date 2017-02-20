Idaho Steelheads

February 20, 2017 11:03 PM

Idaho Steelheads shut out Utah to complete ECHL hockey series sweep on the road

West Valley City, Utah

Goalie Landon Bow made 43 saves to earn his first professional shutout, and Kellan Lain scored the only goal as the Idaho Steelheads (29-17-7) completed a three-game sweep of the Utah Grizzlies with a 1-0 ECHL hockey victory Monday at Maverik Center.

The Steelheads have won four straight, matching their longest winning streak this season. Utah goalie Kevin Boyle stopped 32-of-33 shots, with Lain’s goal coming at 3:07 of the second period. It was his third game back from a 12-game absence, but his fourth goal and ninth point in his past nine games played.

Bow’s 43 saves are his most in a game this season, improving his record to 12-1-1 in his past 14 ECHL starts.

The Steelheads continue their eight-game trip Friday and Saturday against the Missouri Mavericks in Independence. It will be their first ever visit to Missouri.

