Idaho Steelheads crush Utah Grizzlies, continue road trip Saturday night

Idaho ripped off six straight goals to open the game and cruised to an 8-2 road win Friday in ECHL hockey action.
Joe Basaraba (two goals), Anthony Luciani, Bryce Van Brabant, Connor Chatham, Aaron Harstad, Brian Nugent and Will Merchant scored for Idaho.
Utah racked up 43 penalty minutes on 12 infractions.
The two teams continue their series Saturday.
Alaska Aces may fold
In other ECHL news, Alaska is considering ceasing operations, according to a report by Anchorage TV station KTVA.
The team won the Kelly Cup in 2014 but has not made the playoffs the past two seasons.
“We’ve been struggling,” co-owner Jerry Mackie said. “Look at the fans in our stadium. It’s been a labor of love for 15 years, and we’re trying to figure out what’s next in store.”
Comments