Idaho Steelheads add player, continue ECHL hockey series with Wheeling on Friday

Forward Bryce Van Brabant has joined Idaho’s roster and will be available for games against the Wheeling (West Virginia) Nailers on Friday and Saturday nights at CenturyLink Arena (7:10 p.m., Cable One 72), head coach Neil Graham announced Thursday.
Van Brabant, 25, was released from his professional tryout agreement with the American Hockey League’s Texas Stars on Tuesday. Van Brabant brings NHL experience to the Steelheads lineup. The Morinville, Alberta, native appeared in six games with the Calgary Flames in 2014 following a three-year college career at Quinnipiac University.
