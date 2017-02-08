Idaho Steelheads open ECHL home series with victory over Wheeling Nailers

Anthony Luciani, Joe Basaraba, Will Merchant and Brian Nugent each scored, and Idaho beat the Wheeling (West Virginia) Nailers 4-1 in an ECHL hockey game at CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday night. Goalie Landon Bow stopped 25-of-26 shots. Idaho and Wheeling resume their series at 7:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.
▪ Earlier Wednesday, the Steelheads announced they have acquired ECHL All-Star defenseman Aaron Harstad, 24, from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Brady Vail. Vail heads to the Admirals after Idaho acquired him Tuesday in a trade that sent forwards Travis Ewanyk and Colin Mulvey to the Fort Wayne Komets. Ewanyk appeared in 46 games this season with Idaho, scoring 16 goals and collecting 37 points.
