Idaho Steelheads drop sixth straight game with OT loss to Grizzlies

Ralph Cuddemi scored 1:13 into overtime to give the Utah Grizzlies a 3-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads in an ECHL hockey game Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Joe Faust and Travis Ewanyk scored in the second period to give Idaho (24-16-7) a 2-0 lead, but Cuddemi and Phil Pietroniro tied it up with goals in the third, capitalizing twice on a major power play when Steelheads forward Connor Chatham was penalized for boarding late in the second period.
Idaho opens a three-game series against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at home. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.
