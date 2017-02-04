Idaho Steelheads

February 4, 2017 11:44 PM

Idaho Steelheads drop sixth straight game with OT loss to Grizzlies

Statesman staff

BOISE

Ralph Cuddemi scored 1:13 into overtime to give the Utah Grizzlies a 3-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads in an ECHL hockey game Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Joe Faust and Travis Ewanyk scored in the second period to give Idaho (24-16-7) a 2-0 lead, but Cuddemi and Phil Pietroniro tied it up with goals in the third, capitalizing twice on a major power play when Steelheads forward Connor Chatham was penalized for boarding late in the second period.

Idaho opens a three-game series against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at home. It will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Related content

Idaho Steelheads

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Steelheads singer cherishes national anthem, supports Kaepernick

View more video

Sports Videos