Idaho Steelheads lose fifth straight game, end home series with Utah on Saturday

Idaho scored three times on special teams Friday, but Kenton Helgesen’s goal with 3:07 remaining gave the Utah Grizzlies a 5-4 victory in an ECHL hockey game at CenturyLink Arena.
Rob Linsmayer and Joe Basaraba scored on power plays in the second period after trailing 3-0, and Kyle Jean’s short-handed tally early in the third tied the score at 3-3 for Idaho (24-16-6), which has lost five straight. Corbin Baldwin scored at even strength with 12:05 left to force a 4-4 tie.
The three-game series concludes at 7:10 p.m. Saturday. Utah has won four straight games against Idaho.
Comments