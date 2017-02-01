Idaho Steelheads fall to Utah at home, drop fourth straight overall

A short-handed goal gave Idaho the lead in the second period, but three unanswered goals in the next 11 minutes propelled the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-4 victory over the Steelheads in an ECHL hockey game Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Will Merchant tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal, then Andre Bouvet-Morrissette scored during a penalty-killing situation for Idaho at 5:28 of the second. Bouvet-Morrissette added another goal in the third period to close within one, but Taylor Richart sealed the Utah victory with his second of the game, an empty-netter with 4 seconds left.
The Steelheads (24-15-6) will try to snap their four-game overall losing streak, and a three-game skid against the Grizzlies, at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Boise.
