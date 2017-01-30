Idaho Steelheads drop third straight game in Alaska, start homestand Wednesday

Nolan Descoteaux scored 1 minute, 47 seconds into overtime, and the Alaska Aces completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Idaho Steelheads with a 3-2 victory in an ECHL hockey game late Saturday night at Sullivan Arena.
Alaska (24-12-5) scored twice in a 1:30 span of the first period for a two-goal advantage. Will Merchant cut the deficit in half on a power play during the second, and Kyle Jean forced OT on a short-handed goal with 2:55 left in regulation.
Idaho (24-14-6), which has lost six of its past 10 games (4-3-3), starts a three-game set with Utah at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena in Boise. The Steelheads lead Alaska by one point and Utah by 10 for third place in the Mountain Division, and they’re fourth in the Western Conference.
