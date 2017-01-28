Idaho Steelheads drop second straight game in Alaska

The Alaska Aces scored six unanswered goals en route to a 6-2 victory over the Idaho Steelheads late Friday night in ECHL hockey action.
Will Merchant and Jefferson Dahl gave Idaho a 2-0 lead in the first period, with defenseman David Glen recording assists on both goals. But Idaho (24-14-5) struggled from there.
Anthony Luciani’s 12-game point streak, which stretched back to Dec. 28, came to an end.
Idaho was looking for its first win in the series Saturday night. The game was in progress at press time.
