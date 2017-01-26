Idaho Steelheads go cold in Alaska; forward Trook recalled

The Aces scored twice late in the third period to rally for a 4-3 victory over Idaho in ECHL hockey action late Wednesday night, snapping the Steelheads’ five-game road winning streak.
The Steelheads are 15-5-2 in games in which they scored first.
Anthony Luciani stretched his points streak to a career-high 12 games with a goal and an assist. Luciani, who leads Idaho (24-13-5) with 18 goals and 42 points, has eight goals and 17 points in the past 12 games.
The teams continue their series Friday and Saturday.
On Thursday, forward Branden Troock was recalled to the AHL’s Texas Stars by the Dallas Stars. In 15 games with Idaho this season, he has scored seven goals and two assists.
