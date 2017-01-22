Idaho Steelheads sweep two-game series against Tulsa Oilers

Branden Komm made 46 saves, including 13 in the final period, and the Idaho Steelheads held off the Tulsa Oilers 2-1 in ECHL hockey action Sunday night.
Komm stopped 84-of-87 shots in two nights to earn back-to-back wins since returning to the team from a professional tryout with Bakersfield (AHL). He is 7-1-1 over his past nine starts and has stopped 44 or more shots in three of his past five outings.
Anthony Luciani and Jefferson Dahl scored for the Steelheads (24-12-5), as all of the game’s scoring took place in the first period. Luciani — who leads Idaho with 17 goals — is riding an 11-game points streak, the longest active streak in the ECHL. Luciani has seven goals and 15 points during this streak.
STEELHEADS 2, OILERS 1
Idaho
2
0
0
—
2
Tulsa
1
0
0
—
1
First period — 1, Tulsa, Murphy 11 (Koules, Clark), 1:08. 2, Idaho, Luciani 17 (Glen, Dodero), 15:18. 3, Idaho, Dahl 12 (Linsmayer, Merchant), 17:53.
Shots on goal — Idaho 10-9-6-25, Tulsa 16-18-13—47. Power-play opportunities — Idaho 0-4, Tulsa 0-3. Goalies — Idaho, Komm 11-6-2-0 (47 shots-46 saves). Tulsa, Stevens 6-8-2-1 (9 shots-7 saves); Asmundson 2-1-0-0 (16 shots-16 saves). A — 7,300.
Comments