Idaho Steelheads victorious in return from All-Star break

Branden Komm recorded 38 saves in his return to the Idaho net, and the Steelheads upended the Tulsa Oilers 5-2 in an ECHL hockey game Saturday night.
Idaho (23-12-5), which built a 4-0 lead, saw goals from five different players. Joe Basaraba capped the scoring with his eighth goal in his past 11 games.
Travis Walsh recorded three assists, and Anthony Luciani added two two stretch his points streak to 10 games — tying Jefferson Dahl for the longest points streak this season, Luciani has 14 points (and six goals) in that span.
The Steelheads scored three power play goals on the night, matching their highest single-game power play output for the season.
The teams wrap up their only series this season Sunday.
STEELHEADS 5, OILERS 2
Idaho
1
3
1
—
5
Tulsa
0
1
1
—
2
First period — 1, Idaho, Ewanyk 15 (Luciani), 3:52.
Second period — 2, Idaho, Faust 11 (Merchant, Troock), 2:48 (PP). 3, Idaho, Troock 7 (Walsh, Faust), 7:00 (PP). 4. Idaho, Chatham 4 (Walsh), 8:13 (SH). 5. Tulsa, Halabi 2 (Gauthier), 17:04.
Third period — 6. Tulsa, Gauthier 8 (Joyaux, Pleskach), 12:36. 7. Idaho, Basaraba 13 (Luciani, Walsh), 18:16 (PP).
Shots on goal — Idaho 11-11-10-32, Tulsa 9-21-10-40. Power-play opportunities — Idaho 3-6, Tulsa 0-3. Goalies — Idaho, Komm 10-6-2-0 (40 shots-38 saves). Tulsa, Stevens 6-7-2-1 (32 shots-27 saves). A — 6,583.
