Goaltender Komm back on Idaho Steelheads’ roster as season resumes

Goalie Branden Komm is back with Idaho after a professional tryout with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. Komm, 25, was with the Condors since Jan. 11 but did not appear in a game. The Williamsville, N.Y., native has played in 18 games with the Steelheads this season, going 9-6-2 with a 2.59 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Idaho, which has been off since Monday because of the ECHL All-Star Classic in New York, kicks off a five-game road trip against Tulsa at 6:05 p.m. Saturday; the next home game is Feb. 1 against Utah.
