January 17, 2017 10:38 PM

ECHL names Idaho Steelheads’ Travis Walsh alternate All-Star captain

Statesman staff

Boise

Idaho Steelheads defenseman Travis Walsh moved into the starting lineup and a leadership position Tuesday as the league announced changes to the All-Star Classic (6 p.m. Wednesday, NHL Network).

The rookie also will participate in the hardest shot contest. The game, played in Glens Falls, N.Y., features the All-Stars taking on the host Adirondack Thunder in a non-traditional format.

Teams will play two 25-minute halves with the skills competition at halftime (fastest skater, hardest shot, relay).

Each event is worth a goal for the winner’s team. The first half and first 10 minutes of the second half will be played 5-on-5. It will switch to 4-on-4 after the first whistle past the 15-minute mark and 3-on-3 after the 10-minute mark.

