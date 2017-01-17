ECHL names Idaho Steelheads’ Travis Walsh alternate All-Star captain

Idaho Steelheads defenseman Travis Walsh moved into the starting lineup and a leadership position Tuesday as the league announced changes to the All-Star Classic (6 p.m. Wednesday, NHL Network).
The rookie also will participate in the hardest shot contest. The game, played in Glens Falls, N.Y., features the All-Stars taking on the host Adirondack Thunder in a non-traditional format.
Teams will play two 25-minute halves with the skills competition at halftime (fastest skater, hardest shot, relay).
Each event is worth a goal for the winner’s team. The first half and first 10 minutes of the second half will be played 5-on-5. It will switch to 4-on-4 after the first whistle past the 15-minute mark and 3-on-3 after the 10-minute mark.
