Idaho Steelheads blow three-goal lead, lose to Utah Grizzlies in shootout

Utah scored three unanswered goals to force overtime, and the Grizzlies converted one shootout opportunity to defeat the Idaho Steelheads 5-4 in an ECHL hockey game Monday afternoon at the Maverik Center.
Joe Basaraba started a spurt of three full-strength goals in 40 seconds nearly 9 minutes into the game, during which Utah’s Jon Puskar and Idaho’s Travis Walsh also scored to put Idaho ahead 2-1. Anthony Luciani made it 3-1 later in the first, and Rob Linsmayer gave the Steelheads (22-12-5) a three-goal advantage 3:45 into the second.
Taylor Richart and Puskar cut the deficit to one in the next 10 minutes, Brad Navin tied the game with 3:16 left in regulation, and Cam Reid scored on Utah’s first penalty-shot attempt while Idaho went 0-for-3.
Philippe Desrosiers had 23 saves for Idaho, which visits Tulsa for a two-game weekend series.
