January 16, 2017 11:16 PM

Idaho Steelheads blow three-goal lead, lose to Utah Grizzlies in shootout

Statesman staff

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah

Utah scored three unanswered goals to force overtime, and the Grizzlies converted one shootout opportunity to defeat the Idaho Steelheads 5-4 in an ECHL hockey game Monday afternoon at the Maverik Center.

Joe Basaraba started a spurt of three full-strength goals in 40 seconds nearly 9 minutes into the game, during which Utah’s Jon Puskar and Idaho’s Travis Walsh also scored to put Idaho ahead 2-1. Anthony Luciani made it 3-1 later in the first, and Rob Linsmayer gave the Steelheads (22-12-5) a three-goal advantage 3:45 into the second.

Taylor Richart and Puskar cut the deficit to one in the next 10 minutes, Brad Navin tied the game with 3:16 left in regulation, and Cam Reid scored on Utah’s first penalty-shot attempt while Idaho went 0-for-3.

Philippe Desrosiers had 23 saves for Idaho, which visits Tulsa for a two-game weekend series.

