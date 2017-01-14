Colorado Eagles dominate Idaho Steelheads 9-3 to close out series

Looking for their first three-game sweep of the season, the Idaho Steelheads were instead routed 9-3 by Colorado in an ECHL hockey game Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.
Down 3-0 after the first period, Anthony Luciani scored to get Idaho (22-12-4) on the board and increase his points streak to a season-high eight games (five goals, 10 points). The goal was Luciani’s 15th of the season, breaking a tie with Travis Ewanyk for most on the team. Ewanyk provided one assist, as did Jefferson Dahl, who added to his team-leading totals for assists (25) and points (35).
Philippe Desrosiers stopped 26 shots in goal as Idaho snapped a seven-game points streak in front of a sell-out home crowd.
The Eagles climbed past the Steelheads in the standings, both tied with 48 points but Colorado holding the tiebreaker. Idaho moved back to third in the Mountain Division. The Steelheads claimed nine of an available 12 points on their six-game homestand, during which Idaho went 4-2.
The Steelheads play one more game before the All-Star Break, traveling to face the Utah Grizzlies at 1:30 p.m. Monday (1350 AM).
EAGLES 9, STEELHEADS 3
Colorado
3
2
4
—
9
Idaho
0
1
2
—
3
First period — 1, Colorado, Holmberg 5 (Brooks, Bootland), 5:33. 2, Colorado, Garbowsky 16 (St-Amant), 10:00. 3, Colorado, Pierro-Zabotel 15 (Marto, Mychan), 13:17.
Second period — 4, Idaho, Luciani 15 (McMurtry), 2:02. 5, Colorado, Nicholls 7 (Pierro-Zabotel, Holmberg), 7:55 (PP). 6, Colorado, Holmberg 6 (Register, Garbowsky), 18:04 (PP).
Third period — 7, Colorado, Garbowsky 17 1:09 (SH). 8, Colorado, Garbowsky 18 (Nicholls), 3:40. 9, Colorado, Brooks 2 (Salazar), 4:40. 10, Idaho, Troock 6 (Ewanyk), 13:04. 11, Colorado, Nicholls 8 (Garbowsky), 14:29 (SH). 12, Idaho, Merchant 12 (Linsmayer, Dahl), 15:21 (PP).
Shots on Goal — Colorado 17-8-10-35. Idaho 6-8-9-23. Power Play Opportunities — Colorado 2/4; Idaho 1/2. Goalies — Colorado, Saunders 13-4-0-1 (23 shots-20 saves). Idaho, Desrosiers 5-3-0-1 (35 shots-26 saves). A — 5,029.
