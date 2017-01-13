Idaho goaltender Desrosiers makes 52 saves; Steelheads beat Colorado

Philippe Desrosiers stopped a season-high 52 shots, and the Idaho Steelheads scored twice in the second period to seal a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles in an ECHL hockey game at CenturyLink Arena.
Desrosiers’ prior high mark for the Steelheads (22-11-4) was 44 against Colorado on Dec. 10.
Branden Troock put Idaho ahead in the first period, then Anthony Luciani and Joe Basaraba scored in the final 6 minutes of the second to give Idaho a three-goal lead. Casey Pierro-Zabotel finally broke through for Colorado (21-12-4) at 1:52 of the third period.
The teams’ three-game series concludes at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in Boise.
