January 11, 2017 10:41 PM

Idaho Steelheads outlast Colorado Eagles, continue series Friday

Statesman staff

Boise Idaho scored four goals in the first period and held off a Colorado rally for a 5-3 win Wednesday night in ECHL hockey action at CenturyLink Arena.

Kellan Lain scored twice, and Joe Basaraba and Mike McMurty each added one as Idaho jumped out to a big lead.

The Eagles scored one goal in the second and two more in the third.

Will Merchant gave Idaho some insurance, finding the back of the net with 4:15 left. Philippe Desrosiers made 34 saves for the Steelheads.

Idaho and Colorado play Friday and Saturday, with both games starting at 7:10 p.m. at CenturyLink Arena.

