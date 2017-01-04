Idaho Steelheads open six-game homestand with a rout of Alaska Aces

Travis Ewanyk scored twice, bringing his team-leading total to 15 goals, and Idaho dominated the Alaska Aces in a 6-1 ECHL hockey win Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena. The victory is Idaho’s third straight.
Ewanyk extended his points streak to five games. He has seven goals and 14 points in the past nine games.
Branden Komm recorded 44 saves in goal, and Joe Faust was one of five Steelheads recorded two assists apiece. Faust has three goals and five assists in his past six games.
Idaho and Alaska continue their series Friday and Saturday night. The puck drops at 7:10 p.m.
STEELHEADS 6, ACES 1
Alaska
0
0
1—1
Idaho
2
2
2—6
First Period-1, Idaho, Ewanyk 14 (Basaraba, Faust), 14:34. 2, Idaho, Lain 7 (Merchant, Faust), 16:52 (PP).
Second Period-3, Idaho, Ewanyk 15 (Basaraba, Jean), 1:01. 4, Idaho, Luciani 11 (Linsmayer), 7:11.
Third Period-5, Alaska, Wallace 8 (Tarasuk, Lake), 2:20 (PP). 6, Idaho, Troock 4 (Linsmayer, Baldwin), 9:08. 7, Idaho, Basaraba 8 (Jean, Merchant), 9:40.
Shots on Goal-Alaska 16-11-18-45. Idaho 14-13-10-37. Power Play Opportunities-Alaska 1-7; Idaho 1-3. Goalies-Alaska, Garteig 7-2-0-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Idaho, Komm 9-6-1-0 (45 shots-44 saves). A-2,596
Comments