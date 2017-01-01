Idaho Steelheads rally to beat Rapid City Rush in overtime

Idaho came back from a two-goal deficit and scored early in overtime to beat Rapid City 4-3 on the road in ECHL action late Saturday night.
Jefferson Dahl and Joe Faust scored in the third period, tying the game. The Rush were called for a penalty with 34 seconds left in regulation, and Idaho made the most of the opportunity.
Will Merchant scored the game winner before the advantage ended in the extra frame. Charlie Dodero scored Idaho’s first goal in the second period.
The Steelheads (18-11-3) outshot Rapid City 39-24. Idaho returns to action Wednesday when they host the Alaska Aces at CenturyLink Arena.
