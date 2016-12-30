Komm has 47-save shutout as Idaho Steelheads beat Rapid City

Branden Komm stopped all 47 shots he faced, including 19 in the second period, and the Idaho Steelheads beat the Rapid City Rush 3-0 in an ECHL hockey game Friday night.
Idaho (17-11-3) earned its first shutout of the season, and Komm had his first since Dec. 27, 2015, with South Carolina. Miro Karjalainen scored his first North American professional goal 9:03 into the game, and Travis Ewanyk gave the Steelheads a two-goal advantage at the 12-minute mark. Branden Troock scored at 12:58 of the second in his first game since Dec. 3 due to injury.
The teams complete their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
