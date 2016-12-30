Komm has 47-save shutout as Idaho Steelheads beat Rapid City

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016 Pause

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:05 There's no such thing as a "normal game" between Boise State and Colorado State

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

2:12 Young women organize human rights march in Boise

0:25 Karan Tucker on Boise nonprofit Jannus

2:08 Wahooz opens new Indoor Adventure Park in Boise

0:38 Nampa police release video of suspect in Dec. 16 bank robbery

0:20 Powder POV at Tamarack