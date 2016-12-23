Idaho Steelheads bounce back with shootout win over the Allen Americans

Steelheads bounce back for shootout win
Idaho came back from an early deficit with two power play goals and held on to beat the Allen Americans in a shootout Friday night in ECHL hockey action.
Allen scored two first-period goals, but Joe Faust pulled one back before the end of the frame.
Travis Ewanyk tied the game at 2-2 with a goal midway through the third period, and neither team would find the net again.
Jefferson Dahl and Kyle Jean scored for Idaho in the shootout, and Branden Komm made two saves to lock up the win.
Idaho outshot Allen 44-28.
The Steelheads (16-10-3) return to action Wednesday to open a three-game series at Rapid City. Faust returned to the team earlier Friday after playing two games with the AHL’s Texas Stars.
