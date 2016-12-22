Allen Americans shut out Idaho Steelheads in series opener

The defending champion Allen Americans made easy work of the Idaho Steelheads on Thursday, cruising to a 6-0 victory in ECHL hockey action.
Allen outshot Idaho 36-33. Steelheads goaltender Philippe Desrosiers, who was re-assigned to the team earlier in the day after a stint with the Texas Stars (AHL), recorded 30 saves. Americans goalie Gill Riley leads the league with four shutouts.
Idaho won the first two meetings between the teams this season. Allen is first in the Mountain Division standings, and the Steelheads (15-10-3) are fourth.
The two-game series wraps up Friday night.
Comments