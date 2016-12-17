Idaho Steelheads top Rapid City Rush for 11th home win of season

Rob Linsmayer scored twice, and Anthony Luciani notched three assists to help Idaho defeat the Rapid City Rush 5-2 in ECHL hockey action Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.
It was the first multi-goal game of the season for Linsmayer, but the second three-point performance of the season for Luciani. Branden Komm saved 27 shots on goal for Idaho, which outshot the Rush 23-10 in the first period — their highest shot total for a single period this season.
The Steelheads (15-9-3) scored three times in the second period to blow the game open at 4-1. Idaho won the last two games of its final homestand of 2016 by a combined 11-4.
The Steelheads head out on the road for a two-game series against the Allen Americans before Christmas, their first visit to Allen since last year’s playoffs. Idaho is five points back of the first-place Colorado Eagles in the Mountain Division.
