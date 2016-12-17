Idaho Steelheads

December 17, 2016 11:48 PM

Idaho Steelheads top Rapid City Rush for 11th home win of season

Statesman staff

BOISE

Rob Linsmayer scored twice, and Anthony Luciani notched three assists to help Idaho defeat the Rapid City Rush 5-2 in ECHL hockey action Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.

It was the first multi-goal game of the season for Linsmayer, but the second three-point performance of the season for Luciani. Branden Komm saved 27 shots on goal for Idaho, which outshot the Rush 23-10 in the first period — their highest shot total for a single period this season.

The Steelheads (15-9-3) scored three times in the second period to blow the game open at 4-1. Idaho won the last two games of its final homestand of 2016 by a combined 11-4.

The Steelheads head out on the road for a two-game series against the Allen Americans before Christmas, their first visit to Allen since last year’s playoffs. Idaho is five points back of the first-place Colorado Eagles in the Mountain Division.

